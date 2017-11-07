How neural networks build up their understanding of images
There is a growing sense that neural networks need to be interpretable to humans. The ﬁeld of neural network interpretability has formed in response to these concerns. As it matures, two major threads of research have begun to coalesce: feature visualization and attribution.
This article focusses on feature visualization. While feature visualization is a powerful tool, actually getting it to work involves a number of details. In this article, we examine the major issues and explore common approaches to solving them. We ﬁnd that remarkably simple methods can produce high-quality visualizations. Along the way we introduce a few tricks for exploring variation in what neurons react to, how they interact, and how to improve the optimization process.
Neural networks are, generally speaking, differentiable with respect to their inputs.
If we want to ﬁnd out what kind of input would cause a certain behavior — whether that’s an internal neuron ﬁring or the ﬁnal output behavior — we can use derivatives to iteratively tweak the input
towards that goal
While conceptually simple, there are subtle challenges in getting the optimization to work. We will explore them, as well as common approaches to tackle them in the section ”The Enemy of Feature Visualization″.
What do we want examples of? This is the core question in working with examples, regardless of whether we’re searching through a dataset to ﬁnd the examples, or optimizing images to create them from scratch. We have a wide variety of options in what we search for:
If we want to understand individual features, we can search for examples where they have high values — either for a neuron at an individual position, or for an entire channel. We used the channel objective to create most of the images in this article.
If we want to understand a layer as a whole, we can use the DeepDream objective
And if we want to create examples of output classes from a classiﬁer, we have two options — optimizing class logits before the softmax or optimizing class probabilities after the softmax.
One can see the logits as the evidence for each class, and the probabilities as the likelihood of each class given the evidence.
Unfortunately, the easiest way to increase the probability softmax gives to a class is often to make the alternatives unlikely rather than to make the class of interest likely
Regardless of why that happens, it can be ﬁxed by very strong regularization with generative models. In this case the probabilities can be a very principled thing to optimize.
The objectives we’ve mentioned only scratch the surface of possibile objectives — there are a lot more that one could try.
Of particular note are the objectives used in style transfer
Optimization can give us an example input that causes the desired behavior — but why bother with that? Couldn’t we just look through the dataset for examples that cause the desired behavior?
It turns out that optimization approach can be a powerful way to understand what a model is really looking for, because it separates the things causing behavior from things that merely correlate with the causes. For example, consider the following neurons visualized with dataset examples and optimization:
Optimization also has the advantage of ﬂexibility. For example, if we want to study how neurons jointly represent information, we can easily ask how a particular example would need to be different for an additional neuron to activate. This ﬂexibility can also be helpful in visualizing how features evolve as the network trains. If we were limited to understanding the model on the ﬁxed examples in our dataset, topics like these ones would be much harder to explore.
On the other hand, there are also signiﬁcant challenges to visualizing features with optimization. In the following sections we’ll examine techniques to get diverse visualizations, understand how neurons interact, and avoid high frequency artefacts.
Do our examples show us the full picture? When we create examples by optimization, this is something we need to be very careful of. It’s entirely possible for genuine examples to still mislead us by only showing us one “facet” of what a feature represents.
Dataset examples have a big advantage here. By looking through our dataset, we can ﬁnd diverse examples. It doesn’t just give us ones activating a neuron intensely: we can look across a whole spectrum of activations to see what activates the neuron to different extents.
In contrast, optimization generally gives us just one extremely positive example — and if we’re creative, a very negative example as well. Is there some way that optimization could also give us this diversity?
A given feature of a network may respond to a wide range of inputs.
On the class level, for example, a classiﬁer that has been trained to recognize dogs should recognize both closeups of their faces as well as wider proﬁle images — even though those have quite different visual appearances.
Early work by
A different approach by Nguyen, Yosinski, and collaborators was to search through the dataset for diverse examples and use those as starting points for the optimization process
We ﬁnd there’s a very simple way to achieve diversity: adding a “diversity term”
In lower level neurons, a diversity term can reveal the different facets a feature represents:
Diverse feature visualizations allow us to more closely pinpoint what activates a neuron, to the degree that we can make, and — by looking at dataset examples — check predictions about what inputs will activate the neuron.
For example, let’s examine this simple optimization result.
Looking at it in isolation one might infer that this neuron activates on the top of dog heads, as the optimization shows both eyes and only downward curved edges. Looking at the optimization with diversity however, we see optimization results which don’t include eyes, and also one which includes upward curved edges. We thus have to broaden our expectation of what this neuron activates on to be mostly about the fur texture. Checking this hypothesis against dataset examples shows that is broadly correct. Note the spoon with a texture and color similar enough to dog fur for the neuron to activate.
The effect of diversity can be even more striking in higher level neurons, where it can show us different types of objects that stimulate a neuron. For example, one neuron responds to different kinds of balls, even though they have a variety of appearances.
This simpler approach has a number of shortcomings:
For one, the pressure to make examples different can cause unrelated artifacts (such as eyes) to appear.
Additionally, the optimisation may make examples be different in an unnatural way.
For example, in the above example one might want to see examples of soccer balls clearly separated from other types of balls like golf or tennis balls.
Dataset based approaches such as
Diversity also starts to brush on a more fundamental issue: while the examples above represent a mostly coherent idea, there are also neurons that represent strange mixtures of ideas. Below, a neuron to responds to two types of animal faces, and also to car bodys.
Examples like these suggest that neurons are not necessarily the right semantic units for understanding neural nets.
If neurons are not the right way to understand neural nets, what is? In real life, combinations of neurons work together to represent images in neural networks. Individual neurons are the basis directions of activation space, and it is not clear that these should be any more special than any other direction.
We can also deﬁne interesting directions in activation space by doing arithmetic on neurons. For example, if we add a “black and white” neuron to a “mosaic” neuron, we obtain a black and white version of the mosaic. This is reminiscent of semantic arithmetic of word embeddings as seen in Word2Vec or generative models’ latent spaces.
These examples show us how neurons jointly represent images.
To better understand how neurons interact, we can also interpolate between them.
This is only starting to scratch the surface of how neurons interact. The truth is that we have almost no clue how to select meaningful directions, or whether there even exist particularly meaningful directions. Independant of ﬁnding directions, there are also questions on how directions interact — for example, interpolation can show us how a small number of directions interact, but in reality there are hundreds of directions interacting.
If you want to visualize features, you might just optimize an image to make neurons ﬁre. Unfortunately, this doesn’t really work. Instead, you end up with a kind of neural network optical illusion — an image full of noise and nonsensical high-frequency patterns that the network responds strongly to.
These patterns seem to be the images kind of cheating, ﬁnding ways to activate neurons that don’t occur in real life.
If you optimize long enough, you’ll tend to see some of what the neuron genuinely detects as well,
but the image is dominated by these high frequency patterns.
These patterns seem to be closely related to the phenomenon of adversarial examples
We don’t fully understand why these high frequency patterns form,
but an important part seems to be strided convolutions and pooling operations, which create high-frequency patterns in the gradient
These high-frequency patterns show us that, while optimization based visualization’s freedom from constraints is appealing, it’s a double-edged sword. Without any constraints on images, we end up with adversarial examples. These are certainly interesting, but if we want to understand how these models work in real life, we need to somehow move past them…
Dealing with these high frequency noise has been one of the primary challenges and overarching threads of feature visualization research. If you want to get useful visualizations, you need to impose a more natural structure using some kind of prior, regularizer, or constraint.
In fact, if you look at most notable papers on feature visualization, one of their main points will usually be an approach to regularization. Researchers have tried a lot of different things!
We can think of all of these approaches as living on a spectrum, based on how strongly they regularize the model. On one extreme, if we don’t regularize at all, we end up with adversarial examples. On the opposite end, we search over examples in our dataset and run into all the limitations we discussed earlier. And in the middle we have three main families of regularization options.
Let’s consider these three intermediate categories of regularization in more depth.
Frequency penalization directly targets the high frequency noise these methods suffer from.
It may explicitly penalize variance between neighboring pixels (total variation)
(Some work uses similar techniques to reduce high frequencies in the gradient before they accumulate in the visualization
Transformation robustness tries to ﬁnd examples that still activate the optimization target highly even if we slightly transform them.
Even a small amount seems to be very effective in the case of images
Learned priors. Our previous regularizers use very simple heuristics to keep examples reasonable. A natural next step is to actually learn a model of the real data and try to enforce that. With a strong model, this becomes similar to searching over the dataset. This approach produces the most photorealistic visualizations, but it may be unclear what came from the model being visualized and what came from the prior.
One approach is to learn a generator that maps points in a latent space to examples of your data,
such as a GAN or VAE,
and optimize within that latent space
In the previous section, we saw a few methods
Transforming the gradient like this is actually quite a powerful tool — it’s called “preconditioning” in optimization.
You can think of it as doing steepest descent to optimize the same objective,
but in another parameterization of the space or under a different notion of distance.
How can we chose a preconditioner that will give us these beneﬁts?
A good ﬁrst guess is one that makes your data decorrelated and whitened.
In the case of images this means doing gradient descent in the Fourier basis,
Let’s see how using different measures of distance changes the direction of steepest descent. The regular L2 gradient can be quite different from the directions of steepest descent in the L∞ metric or in the decorrelated space:
All of these directions are valid descent directions for the same objective, but we can see they’re radically different. Notice that optimizing in the decorrelated space reduces high frequencies, while using L∞ increases them.
Using the decorrelated descent direction results in quite different visualizations. It’s hard to do really fair comparisons because of hyperparameters, but the resulting visualizations seem a lot better — and develop faster, too.
(Unless otherwise noted, the images in this article were optimizing in the decorrelated space and a suite of transformation robustness techniques.
• Padding the input by 16 pixels to avoid edge artefacts
• Jittering by up to 16 pixels
• Scaling by a factor randomly selected from this list: 1, 0.975, 1.025, 0.95, 1.05
• Rotating by an angle randomly selected from this list; in degrees: -5, -4, -3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
• Jittering a second time by up to 8 pixels
• Cropping the padding
Is the preconditioner merely accelerating descent, bringing us to the same place normal gradient descent would have brought us if we were patient enough? Or is it also regularizing, changing which local minima we get attracted to? It’s hard to tell for sure. On the one hand, gradient descent seems to continue improving as you exponentially increase the number of optimization steps — it hasn’t converged, it’s just moving very slowly. On the other hand, if you turn off all other regularizers, the preconditioner seems to reduce high-frequency patterns.
Neural feature visualization has made great progress over the last few years. As a community, we’ve developed principled ways to create compelling visualizations. We’ve mapped out a number of important challenges and found ways of a addressing them.
In the quest to make neural networks interpretable, feature visualization stands out as one of the most promising and developed research directions. By itself, feature visualization will never give a completely satisfactory understanding. We see it as one of the fundamental building blocks that, combined with additional tools, will empower humans to understand these systems.
There remains still a lot of important work to be done in improving feature visualization. Some issues that stand out include understanding neuron interaction, ﬁnding which units are most meaningful for understanding neural net activations, and giving a holistic view of the facets of a feature.
In the meantime, curious readers are invited to explore visualizations of all GoogLeNet channels.
We are extremely grateful to Shan Carter and Ian Goodfellow. Shan gave thoughtful feedback, especially on the design of the article. Ian generously stepped in to handle the review process of this article — we would not have been able to publish it without him.
We’re also grateful for the comments, thoughts and support of Arvind Satyanarayan, Ian Johnson, Greg Corrado, Blaise Aguera y Arcas, Katherine Ye, Michael Nielsen, Emma Pierson, Dario Amodei, Mike Tyka, Andrea Vedaldi, Ruth Fong, Jason Freidenfelds, Geoffrey Hinton, Timon Ruban, Been Kim, Martin Wattenberg, and Fernanda Viegas.
Writing, Exposition, and Diagram Contributions. Chris drafted most of the text of the article and made the original version of most interactive diagrams. Ludwig made the neuron addition, dataset examples, and interpolation diagrams, as well as reﬁned the others. Ludwig also created the appendix that visualizes all of GoogLeNet.
Research Contributions. The biggest technical contribution of this work is likely the section on preconditioning. Alex discovered in prior work that normalizing gradient frequencies had a radical effect on visualizing neurons. Chris reframed this as adaptive gradient descent in a different basis. Together, they iterated on a number of ways of parameterizing images. Similarly, Alex originally introduced the use of diversity term, and Chris reﬁned using it. Chris did the exploration of interpolating between neurons.
Infrastructure Contributions. All experiments are based on code written by Alex, some of which was published previously. Alex, Chris and Ludwig all contributed signiﬁcantly to reﬁning this into the present code base. Alex and Chris introduced particularly important abstractions.
